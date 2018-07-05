Home
Man reported missing in Jackson County

MEDFORD, Ore. – Police in Jackson County are trying to find a missing man last seen early Thursday morning.

According to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, 19-year-old Johnathan Stillwagon was last spotted at 3:00 p.m. near Howard Avenue in Medford.

Deputies said Johnathan has autism and may be traveling with his service dog in a possible attempt to get to the Prospect area.

Johnathan is described by police as 5’10” tall with a thin build. He has shaved black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a long-sleeved button-up shirt and jeans. His dog is described as a six-month-old tan and white pit bull terrier.

Anyone with information about where Johnathan could be is urged to call dispatch t 541-776-7206.

