Man reported missing in Jackson County

MEDFORD, Ore. – Police in Jackson County are trying to find a missing man last seen early Thursday morning.
According to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, 19-year-old Johnathan Stillwagon was last spotted at 3:00 p.m. near Howard Avenue in Medford.
Deputies said Johnathan has autism and may be traveling with his service dog in a possible attempt to get to the Prospect area.
Johnathan is described by police as 5’10” tall with a thin build. He has shaved black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a long-sleeved button-up shirt and jeans. His dog is described as a six-month-old tan and white pit bull terrier.
Anyone with information about where Johnathan could be is urged to call dispatch t 541-776-7206.