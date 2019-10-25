Man reported missing in Josephine County

JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. – Police are trying to find a missing man last seen in Josephine County.
Investigators said 63-year-old Mark Edward Kirtland, also known as “Metal Mark,” was last seen on October 19 walking north on Highway 238 three miles north of the intersection of Water Gap Road north of Williams.
The Josephine County Sheriff’s Office said Kirtland was wearing green Carhartt pants, a blue tank top, brown boots and a baseball cap with a “CAT” equipment logo. He’s described as 5’5” tall with greyish-blonde hair, blue eyes and a short dark brown goatee. He also has tattoos covering most of his arms with a spider web on his elbow and a scar on his left ankle.
Kirtland drives a 1995 black or gray Nissan pickup truck with a broken rear window that’s been patched with wood. The vehicle has Oregon plate number XBX-521.
According to deputies, Kirtland is a self-employed metal scrapper well known in the Williams area.
Anyone with information about Kirtland’s location is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 541-474-5123. Refer to case number 19002156.