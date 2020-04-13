Man reported missing in Klamath County

KLAMATH COUNTY, Ore. – Police in Klamath County are working to track down a missing man.
Investigators said 41-year-old Josh Wandell was last seen at about 11:00 p.m. on April 9 in the 135000 block of Highway 97 North near Crescent.
The Klamath County Sheriff’s Office described Wandell as 6’1”, 220 pounds with blue eyes and brown hair. He has tattoos on his chest and both arms. He may be wearing a dark blue sweatshirt, dark gray or blue pants, and a bright orange bandana.
Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Wandell is asked to call 541-851-5130.
Investigators released no further details about the case.