Man reported missing in Klamath County

KLAMATH COUNTY, Ore. — The Klamath County Sheriff’s Office is trying to find a missing man.
Deputies said 31-year-old Benjamin “Buttons” Mowery was last seen in the Klamath Falls area around March 24.
Mowery is described as six feet tall, 163 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes. He also has “distinctive” tattoos on his face, deputies said. He’s also identified as a transient who may have been living near the Gospel Mission in Klamath Falls.
Anyone with further information is asked to call the Klamath County Sheriff’s Office at 541-850-5380.