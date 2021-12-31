Man reported missing in Northern California

HUMBOLDT COUNTY, Calif. – The search is on for a man who went missing after reportedly launching his canoe into the Pacific Ocean.

The Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office said on Thursday, Hunter Nathaniel Lewis disappeared while recreating in Trinidad, California.

Numerous agencies searched in and around Trinidad Harbor with no results.

Lewis is described as a white man, 5’10” tall, weighing 135 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes. He was likely wearing a dark-colored wetsuit. His boat was described as a 15-foot fiberglass canoe with a green exterior.

Anyone who saw Lewis in the Trinidad area Thursday is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 707-445-7251.