Man reported missing in Roseburg

ROSEBURG, Ore. – Police in Douglas County are trying to find a missing man.
The Roseburg Police Department said family members haven’t heard from 39-year-old John Daniel Riley since April 16. However, there was an unconfirmed sighting of Riley in Roseburg on that same day.
Officers said Riley may have been traveling between jobs in the Tyee or Glide area at the time he disappeared.
Riley was last seen in a white 1999 Ford F-350 Super Duty work truck with an amber light bar over the cap. The truck was towing a black 2021 Southland dump trailer with white and yellow “Southland Trailer” decals on the side.
Police describe Riley as 6’3” tall, 170 pounds with blonde hair and blue eyes.
Anyone with further information is asked to call the Roseburg Police Department at 541-492-6794 or the Douglas County Dispatch Center at 541-440-4471.