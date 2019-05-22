Man reported missing in Siskiyou County

SISKIYOU COUNTY, Calif. – Police in northern California are trying to track down a missing man.
The Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office said 35-year-old John Leland Alameda II went to look for his dog in the Elk Creek area of Happy Camp, California and hasn’t been seen since.
Deputies said Alameda was equipped with a flashlight and a walkie talkie. He’s described as a white man, 5 feet 10 inches tall, weighing 180 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes.
Search and rescue teams responded to the area where Alameda went missing and are continuing the search.
Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Alameda (530) 841-2900.