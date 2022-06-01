Man reported missing in Siskiyou County

SISKIYOU COUNTY, Calif. – Police are asking for help finding a missing man.

The Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office said 81-year-old Zed Edison III was last seen at about 2:30 p.m. Monday on Forest Service Road 1050 in Siskiyou County south of the Oregon-California border near Applegate Lake.

According to investigators, Edison left a residence on a black and green 2003 Arctic Cat ATV to go gold panning and he never returned home.

He’s likely wearing a flannel shirt and blue jeans.

Deputies said Edison suffers from high blood pressure and COPD.

Anyone with further information about this case is asked to call SCSO at 530-841-2900. Reference case number 1-22-0879.