Man reported missing in Siskiyou County

SISKIYOU COUNTY, Ore. – Police in northern California are trying to find a missing man who may be at-risk.
The Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office said 46-year-old Jason Cantrall was last known to be in the Beaver Creek area of Klamath River, California. He was last seen at 7:00 p.m. on September 30.
There is an active search for Cantrall, who is an insulin-dependent diabetic.
Cantrall was last seen wearing a blue shirt, blue jeans and a black hat. He was driving a silver 2012 Dodge Ram 1500 with California plate 38356H2.
Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Cantrall is asked to call 530-841-2900.