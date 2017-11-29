Man reported missing in Josephine County

JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. – Police are looking for a missing man who hasn’t been seen in a week.
The Josephine County Sheriff’s Office said 60-year-old Richard Arthur Hillmann was last seen leaving a friend’s house in the 700 block of Pleasant Valley Road on November 22.
Police tried to determine Hillmann’s location by pinging his cell phone, but it was apparently turned off. Hillmann’s last known location wasn’t available from his cell-phone service provider.
According to JSCO, Hillmann missed a scheduled appointment with a doctor and his neighbors haven’t seen his 1997 dark green Toyota SR5 pickup truck for several days. The truck has Oregon plate VWT361.
Hillmann is described by police as 6’ tall, weighing 250 pounds with brown eyes and grey/brown hair.
Anyone with further information about this case is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 541-474-5123 extension 3.