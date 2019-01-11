Man reported missing on Humboldt County trail

HUMBOLDT COUNTY, Calif. – The search is on for a Canadian hiker who went missing in northern California.
The Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office said on January 9th, they were notified about a man who disappeared while reportedly hiking the Lost Coast Trail.
The hiker, 32-year-old Rick Raymond Eastep of Ontario, Canada, texted the person who reported him missing on January 7th. However, the text wasn’t received until the 9th. In that text, Eastep indicated he was injured near Miller Flat.
Search and rescue crews are currently trying to find Eastep. A U.S. Coast Guard helicopter is aiding in the search.
Deputies said, “Anyone with information regarding Eastep’s whereabouts should contact the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office at (707) 445-7251.”