Man rescued after fall in Curry County

CURRY COUNTY, Ore. – A man was rescued after reportedly falling in a heavily-wooded area near Port Orford.

The Curry County Sheriff’s Office said on Wednesday, a 25-year-old employee with Hammer Environmental was working in the Grassy Knob area east of Highway 101.

At about 7:22 a.m., someone called 9-1-1 to report the worker had fallen in a densely forested, steep, and rugged area in the woods.

Once the man was found, it took a large coordinated effort to remove him from the difficult terrain.

Eventually, after a ten-hour rescue operation, the man was airlifted to Bay Area Hospital in North Bend.

