Man rescued after spending three days trapped in the wilderness

JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. – Search and rescue crews saved a man who was stuck for three days in a rural area of Josephine County.
On Saturday, November 11, the stepfather of 39-year-old Daniel Beier said he received a text message from his stepson saying his vehicle was stuck just off the road in the Spencer Creek area of the Applegate Valley. At that point, Daniel had been missing for three days.
His stepfather tried to find him, but he was unsuccessful. That’s when he called the Josephine County Sheriff’s Office.
A search and rescue operation was organized, and teams searched area roads throughout the night. On Sunday, a command post was set up at Hidden Valley High School as additional resources were summoned.
On November 12 at about 1:35 p.m. Daniel was found, along with his vehicle, at an elevation of 4,300 feet in a heavily wooded area. He was in good condition and had been rationing his food.
JSCO said Daniel didn’t require any medical attention and he eventually was returned to his residence.