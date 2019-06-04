Man runs from police through Grants Pass neighborhood

GRANTS PASS, Ore. – A man was arrested after leading police on a foot pursuit through a Grants Pass neighborhood.
The Grants Pass Department of Public Safety said in the early morning hours of June 4, they received a report of a suspicious man pushing a vehicle down Hamilton Lane.
When an officer arrived at the scene, the man abandoned the vehicle and fled with his German Shepard dog in tow. After running through a backyard on Axtell Drive, the man left his dog behind and kept fleeing toward Fruitdale Drive. At that point, police said they were able to positively identify the man as 59-year-old Grants Pass resident Ricky McCord.
During the search for McCord, dispatchers received a report of a man breaking into a basement in the 1600 block of Fruitdale Avenue. The man was reportedly confronted by the homeowner and said he was armed and with law enforcement.
Additional officers arrived to surround the area as McCord continued to jump fences in the neighborhood. Due to the possibility McCord could be armed, a police K9 unit was deployed. After that, it didn’t take much time to track down McCord. However, he refused commands and was caught by the K9.
McCord was taken into custody and transported to the hospital for injuries inflicted by the K9. He was later lodged in the Josephine County Jail on charges of burglary, interfering with a police officer and criminal trespass.