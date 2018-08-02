Man sentenced for 2017 Halloween day pursuit, crash

MEDFORD, Ore. – A man who prosecutors say caused a serious crash during a police pursuit will spend the next 14 years behind bars.
According to the Jackson County District Attorney’s Office, on the morning of October 31, 2017 Michael Ray Provencio stole a Chevy Tahoe from World Famous Autos on Riverside Avenue in Medford.
An employee got into a tow truck and followed the stolen vehicle to Corey Road, where Provencio rammed the tow truck. The employee received minor injuries.
Prosecutors said Provencio continued driving on Corey Road and came across an unmarked Jackson County Sheriff’s Office car. The detective driving the car started following Provencio, who was now traveling southbound on Crater Lake Avenue at over 70 miles-per-hour.
Due to the speed of the pursuit, the detective slowed down. However, another marked sheriff’s office patrol vehicle pulled behind Provencio, lights and sirens blaring.
The district attorney’s office said spike strips were set up at the intersection of Vilas and Crater Lake Avenue ahead of the chase. However, Provencio drove through the median and into the oncoming lanes of traffic, nearly causing a crash.
With Provencio now traveling at over 80 miles-per-hour, JCSO terminated their pursuit.
According to prosecutors, Provencio continued on at a high rate of speed. Eventually, he ran a red light at the intersection with Coker Butte Road and struck a Ford F250 pickup truck.
The driver of that vehicle sustained serious injuries in the crash, including broken ribs and punctured lungs.
The D.A.’s office said Provencio suffered similar injuries. He was released from the hospital on November 5, 2017 and immediately lodged in the Jackson County Jail.
On August 2, 2018, the district attorney’s office announced Provencio was sentenced to 14 years behind bars and ordered to pay restitution.
“Mr. Provencio’s criminal history spans the last 14 years with cases involving robbery, assault and weapon charges,” prosecutors said. “This will be the fourth commitment to the Oregon Department of Correction in that time span.”