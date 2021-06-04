Man sentenced for detonating explosives Jackson County

MEDFORD, Ore. – A man was sentenced to five years in prison for detonating several bombs across the Rogue Valley earlier this year.
Prosecutors said in the early part of 2021, police began receiving reports of explosions around Jackson County. At the end of January, a witness brought several items to the Medford Police Department which were later determined to be live explosives.
Eventually, investigators were able to identify 23-year-old Brian Lighthill as a suspect.
On March 18, 2021, Oregon State Police and Medford police searched Lighthill’s home. There, they found 23 fully manufactured destructive devices and a large number of materials used to make the devices including chemicals, fuses, and grenade bodies.
The Jackson County District Attorney’s Office said Lighthill admitted to building the explosives, but he told investigators he didn’t intend to harm anyone.
On June 4, Lighthill pleaded guilty to twelve counts of unlawful manufacturing a destructive device and nine counts of unlawful possession of a destructive device. He was sentenced to 60 months in prison with three years of post-prison supervision.