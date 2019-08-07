Man sentenced for distracted driving crash that killed 7-year-old

MEDFORD, Ore. – A man was sentenced for his part in a crash that killed a child.
The Jackson County District Attorney’s Office said on the evening of January 28, 2018, a woman was driving a Scion carrying three of her children on Highway 140 in White City.
While stopped at an intersection, the Scion was hit by a Ford pickup truck driven by Devyn James Baldovino.
The woman and two of her children were injured in the crash. The third child, a 7-year-old, died at the scene.
A witness stated, and other evidence indicated, that Baldovino never used his brakes prior to the crash, according to prosecutors. Crash reconstruction showed the Scion was pushed over 100 feet from where it was first hit.
Prosecutors said Baldovino told investigators he just left work and was headed home. He claimed he dropped a drink in his truck, taking his eyes off the roadway for five to ten seconds while driving 55 to 60 miles-per-hour leading up to the collision. However, an Oregon State Police trooper who interviewed Baldovino believed it was a case of distracted driving involving a cell phone.
A search warrant was issued for Baldovino’s phone. The district attorney’s office said a detective worked out a timeline using the phone as evidence. It reportedly showed Baldovino sent and received numerous text messages between the time he left work and the crash. “…the evidence from his phone clearly established he was distracted while driving and not focused on the roadway in front of him,” prosecutors said.
Baldovino was indicted for criminally negligent homicide on October 25, 2018.
On August 7, 2019, Baldovino pleaded guilty and was sentenced to 90 days in jail and three years of supervised probation. His license was also revoked and he was ordered to pay restitution. If Baldovino fails to comply with the terms of his probation, he’ll spend 18 months in the custody of the Oregon Department of Corrections.
“This case serves as an example of the dangers of distracted driving and cell phone usage,” the Jackson County D.A.’s office said in part. “A seven year old girl lost her life, and her family is forever impacted by the events of this night.”