Man sentenced for drug trafficking crimes in Jackson County

MEDFORD, Ore. – A southern Oregon man will spend the next ten years behind bars for drug trafficking crimes.
The U.S. Department of Justice said between July and August of 2017, Jonathan Alan Ochoa conspired with two other men to send over a pound of cocaine from California to Oregon with the intent to distribute. At about the same time, Ochoa and a co-conspirator negotiated a sale of cocaine with an undercover BATF agent in exchange for multiple firearms.
In August of 2017, co-conspirators delivered about 2.2 pounds of cocaine to Ochoa in Medford, according to prosecutors. Firearms and cash were supposed to be exchanged, but Ochoa and his co-conspirators were arrested and the firearms seized by law enforcement agents.
On October 29, 2018, Ochoa pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute cocaine and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime. He faced a maximum sentence of life in prison, a $5 million fine and four years supervised release.
Ochoa was sentenced on April 18, 2019, to 10 years in federal prison and five years of supervised release for his crimes.
“Mr. Ochoa compounded his drug dealing by accepting firearms in trade for illicit drugs,” said ATF Seattle Field Division Special Agent in Charge Darek Pleasants. “His willingness to engage in this lawless behavior undermines the safety and security of his community and contributes to other related criminal activities. His sentence is appropriate and serves to send a message to the community that actions like this will not be tolerated.”