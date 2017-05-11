Man sentenced for fatal hit-and-run

Medford, Ore. – A man who pleaded guilty to criminally negligent homicide after a fatal hit-and-run was sentenced over four years behind bars.
According to the Jackson County District Attorney’s Office, on December 5, 2016, Michael Sheridan was crossing Highway 62 on foot when he was struck by a vehicle driven by Kyle Leon Miller.
Witnesses told police Miller was driving between 45 and 50 miles-per-hour when he struck Sheridan.
The D.A.’s office said Miller made no attempt to stop prior to and after the collision.
A witness was able to follow Miller’s vehicle until he could be intercepted by law enforcement.
Police found the vehicle was heavily damaged, but Miller was uninjured.
He was taken into custody and appeared to be under the influence of drugs.
Prosecutors said after an evaluation, Miller was found to be “impaired by controlled substances.”
Furthermore, he admitted to using marijuana and heroin earlier that day.
A toxicology report found methamphetamine, marijuana and morphine in Miller’s system.
Sheridan’s family read a letter during Miller’s sentencing on Thursday that stated, “It is our wish that Kyle Leon Miller makes good use of his time in prison in pursuit of the tools to help him become a more responsible upon his release. Meanwhile, my husband and I will continue to work through our grieving process; because while Kyle’s family are still able to enjoy their son, we, sadly can no longer enjoy our son, Michael. Lastly, we hope Kyle Leon Miller will remember what he has done and learn to be a better person because of this tragic event.”
Miller was sentenced by Judge David Hoppe to 55 months in prison with 3 year of post-prison supervision.
He is also required to pay restitution and surrender his driver’s license permanently.