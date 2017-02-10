Man sentenced for kidnapping and assault

Medford, Ore. – A man who stood accused of kidnapping and assault pleaded guilty in a Jackson County courtroom Thursday.
A victim told police on September 19, 2016, Daniel Lynn Brown held him against his will overnight due to a drug debt. The victim said Brown assaulted him with a torch and other items, according the D.A.’s office. The victim was eventually able to escape.
In a separate incident detailed by the D.A.’s office, on September 22, 2016 Brown entered the home of another victim while armed. He proceeded to assault the victim over a drug debt. Brown tried to force the victim into a van but a neighbor intervened, allowing the victim to escape.
On February 9, 2017, Brown was sentenced to 9 years in prison with three years of post-prison supervision.