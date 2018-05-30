Man sentenced for Medford coffee stand robberies

MEDFORD, Ore. – A man who robbed four Medford coffee stands was sentenced to 20 years in prison, according to prosecutors.
The Jackson County District Attorney’s Office said Jason Lee Swindler was arrested on December 22, 2017, for allegedly robbing a Dutch Bros. stand four days prior. The same day, police searched Swindler’s house and car. They found clothing and other evidence linking him not only to the Dutch Bros. robbery but to three others robberies. Those crimes occurred on January 17, March 8, and December 3, 2017, at different coffee stands in Medford.
The district attorney’s office said Swindler was indicted by a Jackson County grand jury on December 28, 2017. He was found guilty on four counts of robbery in the third degree and two counts of robbery in the second degree on May 24, 2018.
On May 30, 2018, prosecutors said Swindler was sentenced to 20 years behind bars with three years of post-prison supervision. He was also ordered to pay restitution.