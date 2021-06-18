Man sentenced for string of local marijuana robberies

JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. – A man will spend over 16 years behind bars for a string of marijuana robberies.
The Jackson County District Attorney’s Office said on May 11, 2018, Christian Miller and an accomplice set up a drug deal at the White City Ponds. When the victims showed up, Miller was dressed in tactical gear, claiming to be with the DEA. He said it was a raid and held the victims at gunpoint while marijuana, cash, and credit cards were stolen.
On May 24, Miller cut a deal with co-conspirators to provide a gun if the other men would rob someone of drugs during a deal. When police caught up to Miller, they found zip ties, tactical gear, guns, and ammunition.
Finally, on March 23, 2019, prosecutors said Miller and others set up a drug deal on Dodge Road. When they arrived, they were wearing tactical gear and claimed to be with the sheriff’s office. The victims were handcuffed and pepper-sprayed. Over 100 pounds of marijuana were stolen.
Miller was arrested on June 5, 2019.
Prosecutors said eventually, Miller pleaded guilty to the three robberies. On June 18, 2021, Miller was sentenced to 200 months in prison followed by two years of post-prison supervision.
All suspects have been arrested and sentenced in the cases listed above, the D.A.’s office said.