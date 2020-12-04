Man sentenced in connection with 2018 Medford homicide

MEDFORD, Ore. — A man who was convicted of manslaughter in connection with a 2018 homicide will spend at least a decade behind bars.
The Medford Police Department said on the morning of January 27, 2018, two people called 911 to report an assault with a weapon at an apartment in the 800 block of Ellendale Avenue.
When police arrived at the scene, they found four people inside the apartment. One of them, 39-year-old Thomas Allen Peterson, had been shot in the head. He was taken to the hospital where he later died.
Officers said they determined Cody Templeton was responsible for the shooting.
Templeton was lodged in the Jackson County Jail on one count of attempted murder and one count of assault. A murder charge was added after Peterson died.
On November 13, 2020, Templeton was found guilty of manslaughter in the first degree. He was found not guilty of murder. At that time, sentencing was postponed pending a pre-sentencing report and a possible hearing.
On December 4, 2020, the Jackson County District Attorney’s Office said Templeton was sentenced to 30 years in prison for the killing of Peterson. After ten of those years have been served, he may be eligible for early release, according to prosecutors.