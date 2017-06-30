Man sentenced on sexual corruption charges

Medford, Ore. – A man who pleaded guilty to charges stemming from multiple incidents where he engaged in sexual activity with teenage girls was sentenced to over six years in prison.
The Jackson County District Attorney’s office said 21-year-old Maitland Kahikinaokala Kamaunu used Facebook to find and communicate with girls between the ages of 14 and 15-year-old.
Maitland would meet the girls at his house and various parks around the community to engage in sexual acts.
The D.A.’s office said Kamuanu’s conduct continued for nearly two years before a victim came forward.
Kamuanu pleaded guilty to online sexual corruption of a minor, rape, sodomy and sexual abuse for his involvement in four cases that occurred between December 2013 and September 2015.
In a June 30 press release, the D.A.’s office announced Kamuana was sentenced to 73 months in the custody of the Oregon Department of Corrections.