Man sentenced to 141 months behind bars for manslaughter

Medford, Ore. — A man is sentenced to nearly a dozen years behind bars this morning, after leading police on a high speed chase and killing a woman in the process.
26-year-old Robert Brooks was charged with manslaughter and sentenced to 141 months in prison.
After leading police on a high speed chase in August – that claimed the life of 63-year-old Catherine Hein. Now four months later, her family is getting the closure they needed.
“She is looking upon me from heaven right now. and that knowledge has forever altered my life’s trajectory,” said Robert Brooks, defendant, today in court.
Robert Brooks is referring to Catherine Hein, the woman he killed during a high speed police chase in August.
“I never want to dishonor Catherine. I never want to disappoint her. I want her to be able to look upon me and rejoice and know that she has delivered a man to the world,” Brooks said.
A world that was once filled with lies, drugs and crime. But Brooks said those days are behind him now.
“I hope it’s true, and I hope that he says what he’s going to do – change his life,” said Jeremy Hein.
Brooks was sentenced to 141 months behind bars Wednesday. Jeremy Hein- Catherine’s son- was in the courtroom. He said Catherine wasn’t simply his mother, but his best friend as well.
“She didn’t see the flaws in people. If there was a flaw, she’d try and excuse it – not excuse it, but come out with a best of people,” Hein said.
Something Jeremy is trying to do for his mother. that would be what she would want. Now, one man must find a way to move forward without the mother he loves and another has to come to terms with the past.
“If I could turn back the hands of time and become the only victim of my crime – I would,” Brooks said.
Brooks life after prison includes three years of supervision after his prison term and restitution.