Man sentenced to 23 years in prison for domestic violence in Klamath County

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. – A man was sentenced to over two decades in prison for domestic violence in Klamath County.

Prosecutors said the investigation into 47-year-old Souner Crain started last October when a victim was taken to Sky Lakes Medical Center with bruises, broken ribs, and a concussion.

“Mr. Crain brutally and physically abused his intimate partner over several days, said Oregon Department of Justice Senior Assistant Attorney General John Casalino, who prosecuted this case. “This survivor was able to break free from the cycle of violence and come to court and hold her abuser accountable.”

On March 9, a jury found Crain guilty of seven counts, including strangulation and multiple counts of second-degree assault.

On April 13, Crain was sentenced to 23 years in prison.

“Every relationship deserves to be free of domestic violence”, said Senior Assistant Attorney General Casalino. “That includes behaviors that physically harm, intimidate, manipulate or control a partner, or otherwise coerce them to behave in ways they don’t want to, including through physical violence, threats, or emotional abuse.”

If you or someone you know is a victim of domestic violence, you can call the 24/7 Crisis Hotline 541-884-0390 if you need help.

