Man sentenced to 8 years in prison for domestic violence in Weed

WEED, Calif. – A domestic violence case in Weed led to a woman losing her leg.

According to the Siskiyou County District Attorney’s Office, Gabriel Wood and his wife, Sara Wood, got into an argument while driving home from a casino in Yreka.

The D.A.’s office said Gabriel forced his wife out of the car and drove the car into her.

Sara got away, but lost her leg.

Gabriel admitted to driving under influence.

He will serve a maximum of 8 years in prison.

