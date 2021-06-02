Man sentenced to 9.5 years in prison for sex abuse, child porn charges

MEDFORD, Ore. – A local man will spend nearly a decade behind bars for possessing child pornography and sexually abusing a minor.
The Jackson County District Attorney’s Office said a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children in 2019 led to an investigation into Juaquin Amadeus Cowart.
Police reportedly discovered Cowart was in possession of images of child exploitation and that he had exchanged at least one image with another person.
When police publicly announced their findings, a victim came forward saying Cowart sexually abused them ten years prior when that person was a juvenile.
On May 24, 2021, Cowart pleaded guilty to several counts in the cases in exchange for the dismissal of five counts of child sexual abuse. He was sentenced to 144 months in the Oregon Department of Corrections.
Cowart will be required to register as a sex offender for the rest of his life.