Man sentenced to over 10 years in prison for assault, kidnapping

Central Point, Ore. – A suspect has been sentenced in connection violent assault that left a man injured on the side of Interstate 5 earlier this year.
According to the Jackson County District Attorney’s Office, on February 23 a 44-year-old man was asleep in his vehicle when two unknown men entered and began to drive with the victim still inside the vehicle.
The victim was shot and stabbed during a struggle with the suspects. He was then left on the side of the road and later found by police in the Central Point area near I-5 mile-marker 34.
After the initial investigation, 40-year-old Aaron D. Eaton was arrested on June 6. The other suspect, 27-year-old Medford resident Steven A. Martin was arrested on June 20.
Both Eaton and Martin were indicted by a Jackson County Grand Jury on charges of attempted murder, assault, kidnapping, robbery, unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful use of a weapon and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.
On July 5, 2017, the D.A.’s office announced Easton was sentenced in this case–along with other pending cases–to a total of 124 months in prison, 90 of those months will be under Measure 11.
Eaton will also be subject to three years of post-prison supervision after he is released.
Martin’s charges are still pending.