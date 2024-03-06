Man sentenced to prison after video showed him performing oral sex on dog

JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. – The following is a press release from the Jackson County District Attorney’s Office:

The Jackson County District Attorney’s Office announced yesterday that James Hart, DOB 12/19/1992, was sentenced on two counts of Sexual Assault of an Animal, to which he plead guilty on January 18, 2024.

The charges arose from a report on February 21, 2021, that Mr. Hart had videos on his phone of him performing Oral Sex on his dog, Milo, a shepherd mix. Medford Police Department Detective Elizabeth Hull investigated the incident and contacted Mr. Hart; who ultimately admitted to the acts. Two videos were located on Mr. Hart’s phone: One video from August 19, 2018, that depicted the dog performing oral sex on Mr. Hart; and one video from November 25, 2018, of Mr. Hart performing oral sex on the dog.

At sentencing yesterday, the State requested that he be sentenced to the maximum total of 48 months at the Oregon Department of Corrections with two years of post-prison supervision, and no possession of animals for 15 years pursuant to ORS 167.332. Mr. Hart’s Defense Attorney requested the Court grant Mr. Hart a Downward Departure to supervised probation. The Honorable Judge Kelly Ravassipour ultimately sentenced Mr. Hart to 38 months at the Department of Corrections with two years of post-prison supervision, and no possession of animals for 15 years pursuant to ORS 167.332.

This prosecution was handled by Deputy District Attorney Sara Shaw.

© 2024 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.