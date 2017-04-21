Man sets another man on fire at Clackamas County Denny’s

HAPPY VALLEY, Ore. (KGW/NBC News Channel)– Police are searching for a man who witnesses say set another man on fire Wednesday night at a popular restaurant in Happy Valley, Oregon.
Images of the suspect were captured on surveillance video.
Witnesses tell police this man walked into a Denny’s and sat down.
Moments later they say he threw gasoline on a 69 year old customer and lit him on fire with a book of matches.
The victim is in the hospital in critical condition.
Investigators say the two men did not know each other.
Detectives think this may be linked to a similar one from earlier this week when a man threw gasoline on another man at a movie theater nearby. He was not set on fire.
The victim in the Denny’s incident is said to be a regular customer.