Man shot in Central Point publicly identified

CENTRAL POINT, Ore. – Police are identifying the person who died after a shooting in Central Point.
The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office said on the afternoon of November 21, deputies investigated a report of a gunshot in the 6600 block of Ponderosa Street. When they arrived, they found a man dead at the scene.
The day after the incident, the man was publicly identified as Nicholas Patrick Kubasiak. The 38 year old was living at the home where he was shot.
Police said there is no continuing threat to the public. They say all of the people involved are accounted for and an investigation is underway.
The sheriff’s office said further information will not be released until the following week.