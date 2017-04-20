Man sought in connection with Wolf Creek shooting

WOLF CREEK, Ore. – Police continue to search for a person of interest in connection with a shooting that occurred early this month in Josephine County.
Oregon State Police said troopers responded to a shooting on Lower Wolf Creek Road on April 6 around 5:00 p.m.
When police arrived at the scene they found a man who had been shot. He was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
OSP began to search for a person of interest in the case, 35-year-old Jacy Kevin McManus.
Police said in an attempt to capture McManus, officers served a search warrant at a residence in Wolf Creek in the early morning hours of April 20.
McManus wasn’t in the residence, but police were able to arrest another subject.
Police are still looking for McManus, who may be armed.
He is described as 5’11” tall, 185 pounds, with blue eyes and a goatee. He has brown hair but his head may be shaved.
McManus has tattoos reading “white pride” on his shins and “pain” on his knuckles.
If anyone has information about the location of McManus, they are urged to call Oregon State Police dispatch at 541-776-6111.