Man sought in multi-state killing spree captured in Missouri

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (WCAU) — A man wanted in connection with five murders across New Mexico and New Jersey was apprehended Wednesday.
Sean Lannon was arrested Wednesday morning in St. Louis, Missouri, according to Acting Gloucester County Prosecutor Christine Hoffman.
Authorities said Lannon, 47, was on the run after being linked to a quadruple homicide in New Mexico and the killing of a 66-year-old man in East Greenwich, in Gloucester County, New Jersey.
Police in New Mexico said the four victims in the New Mexico quadruple homicide were found in a vehicle at a parking garage near the Albuquerque International Sunport.
One of the victims found in the vehicle was Lannon’s ex-wife and mother of his three children. The three children were not in Lannon’s custody and are safe, prosecutors said.
