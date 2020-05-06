Home
Man stabbed by stranger at Medford convenience store, police say

MEDFORD, Ore. – A man is behind bars after he allegedly stabbed a stranger multiple times at Medford convenience store.

The Medford Police Department said on the night of May 5, a 57-year-old man took a smoke break behind the Minute Market on Table Rock Road when he was suddenly stabbed in the torso multiple times by an unknown assailant.

The stabbing victim was reportedly taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Multiple police officers surrounded the area and eventually found the suspect a few blocks away hiding behind Howard Elementary School.

The suspect, identified as 20-year-old Eli Michael Keylor, has been charged with first and second-degree assault.

MPD said there is no known connection between the victim and Keylor, and the motive behind the stabbing has not yet been determined.

Keylor remains in the Jackson County Jail with bail set at $200,000.

