Man steals $600 from Girl Scout cookie booth in Seattle

SEATTLE, Wash. (KING) – Police are looking for a man who stole hundreds of dollars from Girl Scouts selling cookies in Washington State.
It happened outside a grocery store in Seattle Sunday night.
Witnesses who were working at the cookie stand said the man stopped by several times, and even bought a few boxes, but later returned them.
Then, just as the girls were getting ready to close for the night, the man returned, pushed past a scout and grabbed about $600 in cash.
The troop will not be on the hook for the lost cookies.
Police released a photo from surveillance footage of the suspected thief. They hope it will lead to an arrest.
Read more: https://kng5.tv/2IZKrYQ