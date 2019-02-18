Man struck by train in Siskiyou County

DUNSMUIR, Calif. – A 33-year-old man from Tehachapi, California was hit by a Union Pacific train in Dunsmuir earlier today.
According to the Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office, it happened near Mossbrae Falls, a natural landmark.
The scenic spot’s best viewpoint is only accessible by the railroad tracks.
After several recent incidents over the years, Union Pacific put up trespassing signs notifying people it is illegal to access.
There has been no word on why this man was on the railroad tracks.
He was flown to Mercy Medical Center in Mt. Shasta where his status is unknown at this time.
NBC5 News is awaiting a statement from Union Pacific regarding this incident. Check back for updates.