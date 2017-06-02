The Portland Police Bureau said the contents of the backpack include personal items that are considered important to Best’s family.
The suspect was caught on surveillance camera leaving the train carrying Best’s backpack.
He is described as a white man with a blonde mullet, wearing a black Michael Jordan cap, a black shirt with an image of Marilyn Monroe and an American Flag, black shorts and black shoes.
The suspect is also carrying a second backpack, but police don’t know whether it was his.
Anyone with information is asked to 503-823-3333.