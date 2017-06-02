Home
Man suspected of stealing wedding ring, backpack from Portland stabbing victim

Man suspected of stealing wedding ring, backpack from Portland stabbing victim

Crime News Regional Top Stories , , , , ,

Portland, Ore. – Police are looking for a man show is suspected of stealing a backpack and wedding ring from Ricky Best, one of the victims killed in Friday’s stabbing on a Portland MAX train.

The Portland Police Bureau said the contents of the backpack include personal items that are considered important to Best’s family.

The suspect was caught on surveillance camera leaving the train carrying Best’s backpack.

He is described as a white man with a blonde mullet, wearing a black Michael Jordan cap, a black shirt with an image of Marilyn Monroe and an American Flag, black shorts and black shoes.

The suspect is also carrying a second backpack, but police don’t know whether it was his.

Anyone with information is asked to 503-823-3333.

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »

Real Time Web Analytics