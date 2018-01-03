Man swept into ocean near Brookings

CURRY COUNTY, Ore. – A 21-year-old Nevada man was reportedly swept off coastal rocks into the Pacific Ocean in Curry County.
Oregon State Police said the incident occurred at about 10:30 a.m. on the morning of January 3 near Brookings off Highway 101.
According to OSP, Sparks resident Christopher M. Kareck was traveling with at least one other person when he was swept into the ocean by waves near Indian Sands Trail.
The U.S. Coast Guard responded to the area and will continue to search until sunset or when conditions are no longer safe.