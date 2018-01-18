Man swept out to sea near Depoe Bay

DEPOE BAY, Ore. – The U.S. Coast Guard is working to find a 57-year-old man who was swept into the Pacific Ocean. The incident happened at about 11:30 a.m. north of Depoe Bay.
The USCG hasn’t released details or the identity of the man, but they are reminding the public of hazardous conditions along the coast.
Reports of big swells and surf topping 30 feet have been reported up and down the Oregon coast. Winds are expected to reach over 45 knots in some areas. Higher than normal tide levels are expected.
Beachgoers are urged to stay off rocks and jetties and view the ocean from safe distances until the extreme weather subsides.