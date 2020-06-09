Man taken into custody after Medford standoff

MEDFORD, Ore. – A domestic disturbance call turned into a mental health crisis in Medford early Tuesday morning, closing several roads for hours.
According to Medford police, they got a call around 4:20 about a domestic disturbance at the Rogue Valley Inn in Medford.
When they arrived, the suspect had already left the area and was considered armed and dangerous.
Police found him near Hawthorne Park and say the man was threatening to harm himself.
Jackson County Mental Health was brought in to talk with him. However, negotiations weren’t successful, and police eventually rushed the area where the man was before he could get his gun. After the man was taken into custody, he was placed in the hospital on a mental health hold.
The man faces numerous charges including menacing, assault, and criminal mischief.
If you or someone you know is struggling with thoughts of suicide, call the National Suicide Prevention lifeline at 1-800-273-8255. You can also text a crisis counselor at 741-741.