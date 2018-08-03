Man threatens to blow up residence in Klamath Falls

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. – Police say a property dispute led to a standoff in a Klamath Falls neighborhood.
The Klamath Falls Police Department said at about 7:30 p.m. on August 2, Brian Leroy Ross opened a gas line inside his residence and threatened to ignite a lighter.
Police responded to the residence located in the 500 block of Adams Street and smelled a strong odor of natural gas. They retreated and started evacuating neighbors.
According to KFPD, officers attempted to negotiate with Ross. He eventually surrendered and was lodged in the Klamath County Jail on charges of attempted arson, disorderly conduct and reckless endangering.
While the incident remains under investigation, police said they believe Ross’ actions were the result of a property dispute with someone staying at the same property
Anyone with further information is asked to call KFPD’s tip line at 541-883-5334.