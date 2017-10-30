Man traveling to Klamath Falls reported missing

MILWAUKIE, Ore. – Police in northwestern Oregon are asking citizens to be on the lookout of a missing Milwaukie man who never arrived at his Klamath Falls destination.
The Milwaukie Police Department said 42-year-old Rason Kentta was last seen Saturday at around 4:30 a.m. He departed Portland on an Amtrak train, but he didn’t make it to his destination in Klamath Falls.
It’s unclear to investigators whether Kentta stayed on the train at Klamath Falls and continued on or if he got off earlier.
Police said Kentta is considered endangered, as he suffers from mental health issues and has a limited amount of medication with him.
Kentta is described as a white man, about 5’10” tall and weighing 260 pounds. He was last seen wearing jeans and a jean jacket over a dark colored tank top. He also had a light blue backpack.
Anyone who sees Kentta or has any further information should call police at 503-768-7500.