Man & two children rescued from flooded truck in Coos County

COOS COUNTY, Ore. – A man and his two children were rescued from a pickup truck that got stuck in Coos County floodwaters.

On the morning of March 17, the Coos County Sheriff’s Office dispatch center received a report of a truck stuck in high water on Arago-Fishtrap Road.

The sheriff’s office said there were no marine deputies available at the time, so Myrtle Point Fire, Mast Brothers Towing, and neighbors helped the man and his two children, who are 3 years old and 8 years old.

The team was able to get everyone, and the truck, back to dry land.

“The Sheriff’s Office would like to thank Myrtle Point Fire, Mast Brothers, and all others involved in the rescue,” CCSO said. “We would also like to thank our Dispatch Center for fast thinking and utilizing resources to resolve this situation quickly.”

No further information was provided by the sheriff’s office.

