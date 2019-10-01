Man unintentionally shoots himself in neck, Medford police say

MEDFORD, Ore. – A man was arrested after a gun went off in a vehicle parked at the Rogue Valley Mall.
The Medford Police Department said on September 29, 20-year-old Nelson Loretto was sitting in a vehicle when a .38 revolver he was holding unexpectedly discharged. The bullet struck Loretto’s neck. He was driven from the mall to the hospital by someone who was with him during the incident.
According to MPD, Loretto is a sex offender who’s out of compliance with his registration and a convicted felon who is not allowed to handle a firearm.
After being treated for his injuries, Loretto was arrested for being a felon in possession of a weapon, unlawful use of a weapon, failure to register as a sex offender, unlawful possession of heroin and a probation violation.