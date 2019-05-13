Home
Man wanted by FBI for 23 years turns self in to Oregon City police

Man wanted by FBI for 23 years turns self in to Oregon City police

Crime News Regional Top Stories

OREGON CITY, Ore. (CNN) – After 23 years on the run, a man wanted for sexually assaulting young girls has turned himself in.

62-year-old Arthur Silsbee walked into the Oregon City police department Friday and surrendered.

It is not clear why.

Police said he sexually assaulted multiple girls between the ages of 8 and 10 in the mid-90s.

He’s facing several charges.

The FBI said Silsbee knew his victims through babysitting or taking them to events.

Silsbee is expected to make his first court appearance Monday.

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »