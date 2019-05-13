Man wanted by FBI for 23 years turns self in to Oregon City police

OREGON CITY, Ore. (CNN) – After 23 years on the run, a man wanted for sexually assaulting young girls has turned himself in.
62-year-old Arthur Silsbee walked into the Oregon City police department Friday and surrendered.
It is not clear why.
Police said he sexually assaulted multiple girls between the ages of 8 and 10 in the mid-90s.
He’s facing several charges.
The FBI said Silsbee knew his victims through babysitting or taking them to events.
Silsbee is expected to make his first court appearance Monday.