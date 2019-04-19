Home
Man who claimed to be missing boy remains in jail

CINCINNATI, Ohio – The Ohio man accused of impersonating a missing Illinois child was back in federal court today.

23-year-old Brian Rini entered a plea of not guilty to new charges of making false statements and  aggravated identity theft

Rini is accused of impersonating Timmothy Pitzen who was 6-years-old when he disappeared in 2011.

Rini told investigators that he ran across an Ohio bridge to escape kidnappers who sexually abused him.

DNA testing established he was actually a convicted felon just released from prison.

Rini says he came up with the ruse to get away from his family.

He remains in federal custody.

His latest mug shot reveals a beard that he did not have when he allegedly tried to pass himself off as Pitzen, a child who has been missing from Aurora, Illinois, since 2011.

Rini was previously charged with one count of making false statements.

Friday, a federal magistrate ordered for him to be detained pending trial.

