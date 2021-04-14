Man who died in Medford fire identified

MEDFORD, Ore. — A person who died in a Medford fire has been publicly identified.
The Medford Police Department said on April 10, a small, old RV caught fire in the 2100 block of Kings Highway. When firefighters arrived, the RV was fully engulfed in flames.
After the fire was contained, there was a body found inside.
On April 14, MPD identified the person who died as 74-year-old Nick John Titta.
According to investigators, they believe Titta died from carbon monoxide poisoning due to smoke inhalation.
The official cause of the fire has not been determined.