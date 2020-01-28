Man who eluded deputies in White City three-car collision faces judge

WHITE CITY, Ore. — A suspect involved in a high-speed car chase with police faced a judge on Monday.
The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office says it was attempting a traffic stop last Friday when Joseph Brandon Guyette sped into oncoming traffic on highway 62.
The car chase began in Brownsboro off highway 140 and ended in White City.
The sheriff’s office says there were only minor injuries, although one child was taken to the hospital.
According to court records, Guyette told deputies he fled because he was high.
Guyette faced a judge to be arraigned on multiple charges including attempting to elude, assault, and reckless driving.
He pleaded ‘not guilty.’
Court records also show Guyette has an extensive criminal history going back 18 years. At the time of the crash, he was wanted for a parole violation for the delivery of a controlled substance, meth.
Guyette will be back in court in February.
