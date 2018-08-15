Man who fell at Toketee Falls presumed dead

IDLEYLD PARK, Ore. – A California man who fell down a cliff at Toketee Falls is now presumed to be dead.
On Sunday, August 12, 23-year-old Brian Lewinstein crossed a safety fence at the falls to take a photograph. He ended up slipping and falling down a steep embankment. Investigators believe he fell into the top pool at the falls and died.
Search and rescue crews began looking for Lewinstein, but the mission is complex. “There are several factors at play that make this search problematic, such as the steepness of the terrain, the length of the fall and the fact that Mr. Lewinstein possibly landed in the first pool beneath the falls. If he landed in the falls there is a possibility he was washed down to the second pool or even into the North Umpqua River, said Wayne Stinson Emergency Management Coordinator.
With divers unable to scour the pools due to dangerous water conditions, the search is expected to ramp down Wednesday.
“A deputy will continue to check the bodies of water where Mr. Lewinstein may be located. We are working closely with the Lewinstein family and will keep them apprised of our progress. Our hearts go out to them,” said Sgt. Brad O’Dell.